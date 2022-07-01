Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Is Available On Android and iOS

The Ace Attorney Trilogy which features the first three games of the Phoenix Wright series is available now on both Android and iOS devices.

These three games featuring Phoenix Wright kickstarted the Ace Attorney series as it’s known today (in fact, the series is often conflated with the character). This bundle will allow players to get their hands on these older games which released in years ranging from 2001 to 2004.

The bundle includes:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (2001)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice For All (2002)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations (2004)

Become a lawyer and take the stand to prove your client’s innocence in a court of law! Enjoy rookie attorney Phoenix Wright’s first three games in the popular series, all in one package! All 14 thrilling episodes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations are included! With high-resolution graphics, courtroom battles never looked this beautiful! On top of Japanese and English, you can experience the world of Ace Attorney in French, German, Chinese (simplified and traditional), and Korean as well! Just swap to your preferred language in the Options menu! The number of save slots has increased to ten! There are now ten save slots per language available across all three games! Google Play Store

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is out now in Android, iOS, Windows PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo 3DS if you’re still using it.

