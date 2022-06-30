Way of the Hunter Introduces The Pacific Northwest

A new trailer for the upcoming hunting simulator Way of the Hunter from THQ Nordic shows off the animals and scenery of the “Pacific Northwest”. The new trailer includes a look at the kinds of animals you can expect to find there.

Way of the Hunter is an upcoming title from Nine Rock Games and THQ Nordic. Players can put themselves in immersive maps and track down game animals alone or with their friends.

Each map of the game is said to be 55 square miles in size, giving you plenty of room to explore and discover the natural habitats of your prey. The game will seemingly launch with two of these hunting territories already open for players to explore.

You can watch the trailer for the Pacific Northwest territory here.

This authentic hunting experience lets you explore and hunt in large open-world environments in the USA and Europe . Discover true to life animals in beautiful natural habitats and handle various detailed and highly realistic weapons. Face the challenges of ethical hunting, supported by a compelling story, or simply enjoy hunting the rich environments freely. Dozens of strikingly detailed animal species with realistic behavior models for a truly immersive hunting experience Enjoy your perfect hunting adventure among friends in co-op mode Hunt like a pro with features that highlight animal signs, blood splatter analysis, and shot review with the rewindable bullet camera Two vast hunting territories with 55 square miles each Realistic ballistics and bullet physics simulation Sophisticated natural animal animations and reactions when sensing the players presence A compelling story about the struggles of a family hunting business, and the rivalry and friendships that surround it Complex Trophy system generates unique antlers and horns based on multiple factors like fitness and age Shot review with the rewindable bullet camera Steam

Way of the Hunter will release on August 16 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.