Ron Gilbert Ends Monkey Island Posts Due to “Personal Attacks”

Screenshot is taken from the Monkey Island series

Ron Gilbert, one of the creators of the Monkey Island series has told everyone that he will no longer post about Return to Monkey Island online after what he perceives as a lot of “personal attack comments” in recent times.

It is common knowledge that the changes Ron Gilbert has made to the art style of the upcoming game have not been well-received. This latest game will look very different from the classic style of the older titles, and people were not happy. Gilbert has previously called these comments “sad”. Stir the pot, Gilbert, stir it well.

Gilbert took to his personal blog to address the negative comments that were being aimed at him, saying that all the hate was becoming overwhelming. He followed it by saying he would cease to comment about the upcoming game in the future, with the blog going offline since. Gilbert said:

“I’m shutting down comments. People are just being mean and I’m having to delete personal attack comments. It’s an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don’t play it but don’t ruin it for everyone else. I won’t be posting any more about the game. The joy of sharing has been driven from me.”

What we know about the new art style of Return to Monkey Island is that it is being designed by Rex Crowle, the man behind LittleBigPlanet, Tearaway, and Knights and Bikes. In the same blog post, Gilbert was forcibly supportive of Crowle’s work:

“Rex is an amazing creative force, and we have a team of incredible artists, animators, sound designers, programmers, and testers all pouring their souls into this game and it’s beautiful to see, play, and listen to.”

The hate Gilbert has been receiving is uncalled for, it’s almost like people cannot accept change of any kind. But hateful comments? It doesn’t need to resolve to that, does it?

Source