Natalie Portman Didn’t Think The Mighty Thor Would Happen In The MCU Before Her Return

If we’re being honest here, no matter what side of the comic book fandom you’re on, DC Comics or Marvel, it’s fair to say that we’re not going to get EVERY character coming to the big screen that we want. Is there a chance? Sure. But is it fully likely? Not really. A great example of a “never say never” moment came from Natalie Portman, who is about to make her MCU return in Thor Love and Thunder as not only Jane Foster, but as The Mighty Thor.

By her own admission, she didn’t think this would happen after how things ended with Thor The Dark World:

“It definitely is amazing to have these, Jane as Mighty Thor comic books that Taika gave to me the first time we met as this kind of kernel of an idea for what this could be,” Portman noted in an interview.

The keyword here being “kernel”, because Natalie Portman noted that when she looked back at things, she never thought Jane would become Thor like she had in the comics:

“I never did,” Portman explained. “I really was excited by the idea of playing an astrophysicist in a movie of this size. I thought that was such a cool opportunity to, get to portray. And then, the comic book that had this idea of Jane becoming Mighty Thor only was published in 2014. So, it was like several years after I had started being part of the film. So, that’s when it started coming up as an idea.”

Indeed, and while Jane isn’t Thor in the comics currently, she’s still a superhero in the form of one of the Valkyrie’s. Either way though, seeing Portman back as Jane/Thor is going to be a treat for fans, and early reviews say that she’s awesome in the role.

Source: ComicBook.com