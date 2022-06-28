Moon Knight VFX Team Breaks Down Key Scene

Moon Knight did its best to full embrace Egyptian mythology in all the ways that mattered, mainly in that of the pantheon of gods and their abilities. Khonshu was the best example of this, who showcased his powerset in one key scene when he changed the night sky to resemble what it was in centuries past.

It was quite a scene, and believe it or not, there was a lot of science in that scene, including the VFX team consulting NASA to make sure the night sky was “just right”:

“One of the first things we did was we went to NASA, which has their fantastic array of information which is all publicly available, and one of the things that they have is a celestial map of all the stars and galaxies and almost four billion stars and they give you it as what we call lat-long maps, so that’s an environment that you can look up in any direction,” Wētā FX supervisor Martin Hill noted in an interview.

He adds, “It’s really part of the exploration. What we wanted to do is see what actually would happen, what looks cool when we do that, what we learn from it, and then how do we even make it cooler? So, there’s no suggestion that what is in the final piece is physically accurate, but it’s pretty well based in the physics and we actually got some extra pieces out of doing it correctly to make the shots more cool, and actually new shots came out of it which was really exciting.”

Did they really need to go to that extra level of detail? Not really, but it was indeed made cooler by going that extra mile! And that goes to show you that even in a superhero show, they’re trying to be as fun as they are as accurate. Which they showed when they recreated Egypt digitally too. Go and watch the scene again to see how great it looks because it took some time to do it!

Source: ComicBook.com