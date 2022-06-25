The Umbrella Academy Cast Talk The “Footloose” Scene

If you’ve ever watched The Umbrella Academy, you’ll know that something they do every season is a “big dance number” with the family. Season 1 had one with “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Season 2 did their own variation on it. With Season 3, they didn’t waste any time at all, and basically started out the show with the Sparrows and Umbrellas doing a combined “dance-off” to the legendary song Footloose.

As you can guess…the cast had a LOT of work to do to get the dance scene to come together…

“It was a very big deal to get it right,” series creator Steve Blackmon said. “We didn’t use any dance doubles and we’re in the height of COVID and those actors worked through ZOOM (on) the first rehearsals. They had their laptops open, their standing 10 ft away. Then they went into a studio with a mask and shield; and we finally got onto set and it was wonderful because we’re all in a bit of a dark place with Covid and then doing that dance. The laughter was there. The crew got buoyed. It was just five amazing days of just joy on set.”\

Five actor Aidan Gallagher called it “maybe the hardest” thing of his career as an actor, adding: “We rehearsed for, man, it took like at least two weeks while we were still in quarantine over Zoom to get the dance sequence started and to learn the moves and then countless hours of breathing heavily through thick masks because it was a pandemic while trying to learn these moves in the studio.”

The actor also teased some “behind the scenes” footage will likely be released later. The hard work definitely paid off though as EVERYONE was talking about that scene, and it’s going to be hard to talk if The Umbrella Academy gets a 4th season.

Source: ComicBook.com