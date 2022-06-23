Elden Ring SNES Version? Imagine That

Screenshot of the Elden Ring SNES version

Just imagine if you could play an Elden Ring SNES version, adding nostalgia to the likely 2022 Game of the Year. The game has already inspired an endless supply of mods since it was released just a few months ago. Fan videos have also been made that showcase what the game would look like on older platforms, including a playable remake for the Game Boy.

What we have now though is another remake – well, it’s more of a demake. The YouTube channel 64 Bits has released a certain video to the world, a video that shows what an Elden Ring SNES version would look like. As you would expect, it looks very quirky and mightily impressive. You can watch the video below.

Video of the SNES concept of Elden Ring

This SNES game incorporates a top-down viewpoint that is a throwback to classic RPG titles of old, and the world map also shows something that might spark a nostalgic buzz in fans. The video also shows some Mode 7 3D graphic effects before the player then disappears into the abyss of a dungeon or a new area – it looks great, doesn’t it?

As you can see from the video, 64 Bits has included many of the bosses that have forced you to pull your hair out and possibly even contemplate the meaning of life. Bosses such as Radahn, Melania (who looks adorable might we add–she won’t like that), Godrick, and Astel, who uses an unfavorable grab attack whilst battling.

Don’t look at these bosses in pixelated form and think they are any less difficult because adorable aesthetic aside–the group still seems able to harness the powers that have made them infamous. The video also shows one other fan-favorite too, Miriel the turtle pope, a character who has become adored worldwide due to its appearance in the game.

This SNES version looks incredibly faithful to that era of gaming, as well as utilizing most of the attributes that FromSoftware used in its heroic title. We’re sure we speak for most people when we say, we wish we could play this right now.

