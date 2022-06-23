Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Its Own Board Game

The punks of Night City are back, but this time it isn’t for a video game. Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be available as a board game starring the various gangs roaming the streets of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a competitive board game for up to four players. Each player controls a gang and has to take control of the criminal underworld of Night City. The game features four gangs: Tyger Claws, Valentinos, Maelstrom, and Voodoo Boys.

Each gang specializes in a specific group of skills and includes three types of members: Netrunner, Techie, and Solo. The Netrunners uncover corporate secrets from deep within the Net. Techies are engineers able to build drones and scout for opportunities. Solos are fighters taking the fight to the streets to assert dominance.

On top of these thugs, players can hire Edgerunners mercenaries to join their ranks. Among those Edgerunners are some of the most popular characters from Cyberpunk 2077, such as Johnny Silverhand, Jackie Welles, Viktor Vektor, and Judy Alvarez.

The story progresses depending on the players’ actions. The game features branching paths and evolving objectives, so each replay feels different.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City backers rewards

The Cyberpunk 2077 board game is currently raising funds on Kickstarter. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City already reached its objective, with almost $280,000 pledged at the time of this writing for a goal of $100,000.

There are 13 more days to go before the project leaves Kickstarter, so you still have time to back it and get some exclusive rewards. The Kickstarter exclusive rewards include the Edgerunner figure and cards of additional characters, like Evelyn Parker, Sandra Dorsett, and Lizzy Wizzy. There are also more story cards and policy cards to expand on the base game. These rewards are only available for backers who pledged over $110.

