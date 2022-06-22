New Class Coming to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The fourth Mirror of Mystery DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming soon, and it’s been revealed that a brand new class will be included in the content. Players will soon have access to the new Blightcaller class, which sounds like a treat for those who enjoy using poisons to deal damage to their foes.

The news was revealed by a tweet on the official Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Twitter account, which describes the incoming Blightcaller class as a “shamanic elementalist.” To be honest, the term ‘Blightcaller’ kind of gives off a more undead, poisonous vibe than that of an elemental shaman. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what tricks this new class has up their sleeve when the next DLC arrives.

The fourth Mirror of Mystery also comes with an additional class… The Blightcaller! ☠ ⚔



This shamanic elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. pic.twitter.com/Jz481a6GmV — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) June 21, 2022

Although this is the fourth DLC to arrive in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it’s actually the first one that introduces a new class post-launch, so this could be a big deal for players looking to try out a new playstyle. In addition, the game’s official website has now posted a teaser with some artwork of the Blightcaller class, meaning players can get something of a head start on learning about the new kid on the block ahead of the DLC drop.

The fourth part of the Mirror of Mystery DLC will be called Shattering Spectreglass and is set to release at some point soon, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates. For now, players can experiment with the game’s other six character classes. In addition, if you didn’t want to make the jump into a brand new class altogether, there’s always the option of adding the Blightcaller into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ multiclass system.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just got a release date for Steam, meaning its exclusivity on the Epic Games Store will be over after only three months. PC players who wise to play via Steam can do so from tomorrow, June 23.

