Black Adam and JSA Unite In New Poster

WOW! #BlackAdam



Nova arte promocional oficial de Adão Negro pic.twitter.com/gJ2fUTDPFj — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) June 21, 2022

While there are a lot of questions about the DC Comics TV/movie universes as a whole as of late, there are a few certainties that fans are looking forward to, and one of them is Black Adam. Because this film has been years in the making, and by all accounts, it’s going to be something very different in the world of heroes. Not the least of which is that this “origin story” is going to have a very different cast of characters overall as the Justice Society of America will be in it from the get go.

Why is that so different? Well think about it, usually in the origins of a character a team-up is teased AFTER they get their powers and “hit their stride”. But here, Black Adam is awakening after centuries of being sealed away, and he wakes up to a world that does have protectors, but ones that…don’t exactly meet his “standards” in terms of getting things done. Hence a major conflict that will emerge between them.

The star of the film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has touted the JSA since it was revealed they’d be in the movie, and many pieces of art have highlighted just how intertwined they’re going to be. With a new poster, seen above, further highlighting this fact.

In the trailer that released for the movie, we see them try to guide Adam on his path to “victory” for his home nation, but again, he has a very different definition of justice, and that makes it clear that things are going to go down in a hurry.

Hopefully we’ll get another good look at the film before too long, as it’s set to arrive in theaters on October 21st, and fans are going to want to get even more hyped before then.

