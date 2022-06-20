The Songs in Elden Ring Don’t Mean a Thing

Cinematic screenshot from Elden Ring

If you’re one of the millions of people that have played Elden Ring, you may have noticed the songs in Elden Ring consist of a lot of choral chanting; very eerie and atmospheric, really situating you in this gigantic fantasy world. The lyrics to these songs could very well be mistaken for Latin (who would know, who speaks Latin these days?), but that notion has been squashed because it turns out that the lyrics don’t really mean anything.

The person behind the discovery is a Reddit user, who goes by the name Magister Organi, a Latin student (ahh, so there is one). This clever individual has been carefully researching the song lyrics of Elden Ring, and they have deduced that the lyrics are absolute nonsense. Why do they sound so convincing we hear you ask? It’s because the lyrics were computer generated and adjusted to sound like an ancient language – it had everyone fooled… not us though, honestly!

The first song put under the Latin microscope was Song of the Lament, a gorgeous song sung across the entire world by the sirens. The lyrics for this song are actually in Latin but were written by a lyricist who unfortunately only worked on this song.

Magister Organi went one better as well by contacting some of the different music producers that worked on the game, and they also confirmed that the lyrics are pretty much gibberish. One of Magister Organi’s case studies was the song, Mohg Lord of Blood, and even though some of the words do sound a little like Latin, they were in fact, made up. The lyrics were just simply created for dramatic effect, and to be fair, the way they marry up so well with the music means it worked.

We are sorry to be the bearer of bad news about the songs in Elden Ring. Someone had to tell you guys that you don’t just get free Latin lessons by playing a fantasy game, you know?

