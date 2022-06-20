Picard Showrunner Teases The Many Returning Characters For Final Season

There is a lot of irony when it comes to the Star Trek universe right now, including how they are “expanding the universe” in various ways…while embracing the past like with Strange New Worlds, Prodigy as well as Picard.

Picard focuses on the beloved Star Trek TNG Captain in his “final adventures” and seasons 1 & 2 had a lot of them, as well as a lot of familiar faces. But in Season 3, basically the ENTIRE Star Trek TNG cast is returning for one last run together, and for showrunner Terry Matalas…it was legendary to say the least to work with them:

“You had them all the time… there was one moment in particular… it’s a legendary moment, let’s just say,” Matalas said. “I will say they’re all reunited. And there’s some things going on and I remember turning to my assistant, and saying, ‘Right now, I should be in tears, but I’m too f*cking stressed to get this right.’ Because I don’t want to f*ck it up. That’s the key.”

An understandable moment given the pressure he was no doubt under at the time:

“The moments really hit in post, when now I can watch that moment and it’s not Patrick, Frakes, LeVar, and Gates, and Marina, and Michael. It’s Picard, and Riker, and Geordi. And the music is up. One of the things I’ve been spending a lot of time on right now is the music. It is very much in the spirit of [Jerry] Goldsmith and [James] Horner… And so when you see those moments with the score, then that hits. You’re like, ‘Oh, my God, we did this!'”

Arguably the best part about this is the simple fact that Season 3 is done filming (as noted above) and thus we’ll be getting the third and final season of Picard sooner rather than later.

Source: TrekMovie