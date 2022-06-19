Thor Love and Thunder BTS Shows Key Prop For Gorr Reshoots

There are a lot of things that get taken for granted by people who watch movies and television shows. Especially the ones of a more “fantastical nature”. Because while (most of) the movies you likely watch are quality, it took a LOT of work to get that way. Some are even incredibly meticulous in order to make sure that every detail is right and that the actors who play non-human characters are as “good as they can be” in regards to looks, mobility, and so on. And that brings us to Thor Love and Thunder.

Why? Because in Thor Love and Thunder, we’re going to get the debut of the comics villain Gorr The God Butcher. Long story short, he is a being that came from a race of aliens who prayed to the gods for help, and yet received none no matter what they did…but the race still believed in them…except for Gorr. After a battle between gods, Gorr made a promise to wipe out all gods from existence in order to make it so that beings had to do everything themselves. Thor fought and stopped him…but not without great struggle.

In the upcoming movie, he’ll be played by legendary actor (and veteran comic book movie actor) Christian Bale, and that’s where this “behind the scenes” look comes into play. Because for the initial shooting of the film, Bale happily shaved his head to play Gorr and limit makeup done on the hair front. But when reshoots for the movie came to pass, shaving his head wasn’t an option.

So what did they do? They hired a special effects company to make a truly realistic bald cap that would encompass Bale’s hair while also not elongating the look of his head. You can see the results above, and it’s pretty good! Let’s just hope Gorr on screen is as good.

Source: Instagram