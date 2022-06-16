Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Introduces Fortune’s Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard will see a whole host of changes as Season 4 gets underway on Wednesday, June 22nd. The new season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, will bring new updates to Caldera in Warzone, as well as introduce a new map known as Fortune’s Keep.

The full roadmap for season 4 has been laid out over on the official Call of Duty blog and highlights the new get rich or die trying mindset players will now need to succeed in Call of Duty: Warzone. Fortune’s Keep will be the new resurgence battle royale map and will feature a number of stunningly designed vistas, cobblestone alleyways, detailed rooftops, ramparts and more, thanks to development done on it by High Moon Studios. It’ll be one of three new maps that players can launch themselves into, alongside Rebirth Island and Caldera, which will also see a number of new additions and changes to its landscape.

Check out the Season 4 story cinematic right here to get you in the mood for pirate-like plunder and mercenary-style combat.

Fortune’s Keep will have four notable locations: Town, which reflects a coastal Mediterranean village and has an old fort in the middle, the pirate haven of Smuggler’s Cove, Keep, which is a medieval fortress that’s been converted into the mercenary’s hideout and HQ and finally, Winery, which is said to provide plenty of opportunities for scavenging.

Smuggler’s Cove

Other changes players can expect in Warzone are to Caldera, which will now have Storage Town as a point of interest alongside other new POIs such as Mercenary Vaults and new scaffolding and pathways across multiple Capital Buildings. The new season will also bring a new Armored SUV that players can hop into to make sure they visit all the new areas Caldera has to offer.

The Mercenaries of Fortune Event will feature eight challenges designed to check out your skills in both Fortune’s Keep and Caldera. Rewards for successful completion include Weapon Camos, Reticle, Charm, Emblem, Sticker, and a Legendary animated Calling Card, as well as a gold skin for the Armored SUV if you manage to finish all eight.

You can read more about the new content coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on the official blog before season 4 launches next week.

Source