DayZ Update 1.8 Goes Live And Gets Explosive

Those playing the popular post-apocalyptic zombie survival game DayZ are in for a high-octane treat with the latest update, which is now live for gamers on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The game’s major update 1.18 is centred around explosives, as well as introducing a number of new weapons into players’ arsenal and including a brand new dynamic event.

The update will give players a new set of tools with which to raid the bases of unfriendly survivors. Included in this new bag of tricks will be the Grenade Launcher M79, which packs quite the explosive punch and makes use of three types of 40mm ammunition. In addition to launching this level of actual firepower, players will now be able to hunt down and find smoke grenades, explosive grenades, and even rare P-OX grenades that contain deadly gas.

In terms of guns, players will now be able to get their hands on the compact Derringer, as well as sawed-off variants for the Blaze rifle and community favourite Revolver.

To get a feel for what’s coming up in the 1.18 update and get you in the mood for laying a load of booby traps for unsuspecting hostiles, you can check out the teaser trailer right here.

Players will also be able to make use of plastic explosives with a timer, so they can set them and run for cover. Additionally, if remote explosions are more your thing, the update brings the ability to craft improvised explosives and then search for a detonator so you can watch things go boom from a distance.

On top of the new types of bombs and weapons comes a railroad-themed dynamic event in ‘train wrecks’, which will come in three tiers related to the loot they contain, from civilian trains to military trains. However, if players make too much noise, the trains will become swamped with hordes of ex-passengers. Very undead ex-passengers. Full patch notes are available on the DayZ website.

Update 1.18 is now live for DayZ, which is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source