Elden Ring Devs Thank Players and Promise “Improvements”

Though can the base game stack up to mods?

FromSoftware has released a statement thanking Elden Ring players and promises further updates and improvements to the game.

This announcement comes at a strange time for Elden Ring. Players are leaving behind official servers and the game’s intended multiplayer mechanics in order to experiment with mods, especially the highly discussed “Seamless Co-op” mod.

Thank you for playing #ELDENRING & for all your support during the months since release.



We appreciate all the discussion surrounding the game, & are working on further improvements for updates going forward.



We hope you continue to enjoy your adventures in the Lands Between. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 15, 2022

One of the biggest perks of the mod (though FromSoftware may consider it an issue) is that the mod circumvents connecting to FromSoftware’s online service. This means everything is on the table, multiplayer mods, hacked in items, the works.

While these could cause issues for players who return to vanilla servers after having a fun little romp around The Lands Between fighting dragons re-skinned as Thomas the Tank Engine, the real question is do mod users even want to come back?

This would be even more of a problem if Elden Ring had crossplay between consoles, giving PC players a potential for a drastic advantage over their console peers.

But at the end of the day, that’s just speculation. With new updates and improvements on the horizon there’s definitely something to be excited about.

FromSoftware has already begun rolling out improvements, in their latest patch they’ve added quality of life features like many “Bell Bearing” unlocks carrying over to New Game Plus.

Previously, players would have to unlock items in the store through fighting bosses all over again whenever they entered a New Game Plus. This takes a lot of the bigger time sinks of a new game out by allowing players to keep their access to shop items.

Whether you’re playing modded, unmodded, console, or PC, hopefully these upcoming improvements are something everyone can enjoy.

