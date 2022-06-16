OmegaBot Drops Announcement Trailer on Release Day

Title artwork for OmegaBot (2022)

Today is the release day for OmegaBot on Steam, and the makers have been generous enough to drop an announcement trailer so you can see it before you buy. This tight action side-scroller is the brainchild of a one-man team, that man is Simon Carney, and it’s a game that will send nostalgic tremors through your entire body as it mimics classic side-scrolling adventures of old.

For what to expect in OmegaBot, you can check out the announcement trailer below.

The announcement trailer for OmegaBot

There is a little more to this game than first meets the eye. Yes, this is a classic-looking side-scroller that seems quite fundamental, but when you start becoming engrossed by the colors, the electric energy, and the overall quirkiness of the whole thing, you will soon realize what this hidden gem is all about.

The aim of the game is to avoid dangers and the many deadly obstacles in your way by using an array of weapons and a variety of special abilities. You must travel through all the various landscapes that range from metallic forests and destroyed futuristic cities that evoke a feeling of uneasiness.

There are many hidden secrets to find in these worlds as well, with some of them being a lot trickier than others – we wouldn’t have it any other way. Although, the possibility of meeting some allies on the path is very high, and together you could easily vanquish whatever curse is shrouding this wretched land.

It’s not just secrets and obstacles that you will find yourself tackling though because you must also defeat many great warriors of this fallen land, soldiers who have sacrificed themselves so they could be consumed by the corruption that has befallen this place. Use strategic thinking and fast reflexes to slay these machines, but keep an eye on your energy because without, you will be toast.

OmegaBot is out today on PC via Steam, and for the grand old price of $8.99, you’ll definitely be getting your money’s worth.

