Saints Row is the first new game in the popular franchise since the release of Saints Row IV in 2013. Fans have been waiting for years for a proper follow-up to the successful fourth title. After nearly a decade, Saints Row developer Volition announced Saints Row at Gamescom in 2021. The new game will act as a reboot for the series as Volition tries to tone down some of the more wacky aspects that the games had become known for. Unlike Saints Row IV’s all-out mayhem, Volition hopes to strike a tone closer to Saints Row 2. Naturally, with any reboot, fans have questions. Questions like, what’s the story in Saints Row about?

The Saints Row reboot features a whole new story, cast of characters, and location. About the only thing that the upcoming game shares with its predecessors is the name and the style of the game. This is a completely fresh take on the franchise by the developer of the original games, Volition.

As such, all that is known about the story at this point is what we’ve been told by Volition. The game takes place in the new fictional city of Santo Ileso. Players take on the role of “The Boss,” who starts a gang made up of disgruntled former members of other gangs in the city.

Players will need to take over the districts of other gangs to make them their own. This will allow players to set up illegal businesses in the area and grow the gang further.

That’s about it as far as the story is concerned. Since this game doesn’t link to the previous ones, there’s no need to be concerned with missing important plot points or characters. Feel free to jump into Saints Row completely blind.