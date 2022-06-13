Nivalis is an Upcoming Cyberpunk Simulator From 505 Games

505 Games has announced a new cyberpunk “slice-of-life” simulator called Nivalis. The game is being developed by Ion Lands, the company that made Cloudpunk.

Nivalis takes the gritty world we’ve come to expect from cyberpunk settings and tries to make an immersive simulator game. Players will grow their business, visit nightclubs, romance NPCs, and even fish for some reason. That last one’s not exactly a cyberpunk cliche but kudos for originality.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Nivalis here.

In Nivalis, you choose how to spend your time in the city. In this unique slice-of-life sim with realistic weather simulation and night and day cycles – you can grow your business, meet strange and diverse characters, form friendships and experience the danger and wonder of this cyberpunk voxel city. Making it in this city won’t be easy. The gangs want to harvest your organs, the Corps will fine you for breathing – and to top it off – the ground under your feet is crumbling! This city could fall into the ocean tomorrow, so you better make your fortune today! 505 Games

Other features include being able to buy and decorate your own home, run a bar and mix custom cocktails, or grow your own ingredients. This game seems to have a lot more in common with Animal Crossing than typical cyberpunk titles.

A release date for Nivalis has yet to be announced, but players can expect it to release on PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source