Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Gets Teases and Message From Director and Star

ZACK SNYDER and SOFIA BOUTELLA have a message to all #RebelMoon fans from Netflix's #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Qx1E2PXIyd — Rebel Moon Updates (@RebelMoonUpdate) June 7, 2022

Whether people want to admit it or not, Zack Snyder is doing just fine despite what happened with Warner Bros and the DCEU. The Snyder Cut got made due to fan support. Those same fans won him an Oscar for “Fan Cheer Moment” for his Justice League film, as well as winning “fan-favorite movie” of the year via Army of the Dead, which got a spinoff movie and a sequel coming soon. What is he working on right now? His sci-fi movie, Rebel Moon.

The movie was originally meant to be something in the realm of Star Wars. Inspired by George Lucas, Zack Snyder made a pitch for a “darker film” in that franchise. However, when Disney bought Lucasfilm, that didn’t happen, so Snyder decided to do it himself from top to bottom.

At Netflix’s Geeked Week, he and one of the movie’s stars Sofia Boutella talked about what fans could expect in the movie. Loosely put, the film will feature a peaceful world being besieged by a tyrant, and a woman with a mysterious past must seek out warriors from other planets in order to fight back.

Clearly, Snyder and Sofia are very excited about this, and not long after this was done, Snyder himself put up a “makeup test” for one of his characters shot with his personal iPhone.

Forging ahead. Here’s a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3DaIlzBpLv — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 7, 2022

Incredibly, yes, this was shot with a cell phone (as was the Green Lantern scene that he was going to put in Justice League before that was shot down.) This just shows that Snyder really knows how to use all the technology he has at his disposal to make things shine.

Plus, the costumed person in this shot looks incredibly detailed and fans are already loving it. There’s no release date yet for Rebel Moon, but the director has promised more updates coming soon.

Source: Twitter