Black Adam Movie Officially Wraps, Star Delivers Message

And as the Man In Black would say...

DC Comics properties have a lot going on, and not all of it is good. However, some things can be held in high esteem and high hopes, and one of those diamonds in the rough is the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The man himself has been trying to get this movie made for a long time, and it’s now set for an October release. Recently, he’s been sharing a lot of information about the movie’s reshoots, including providing videos from the set. As you can see below, he had a dual set of messages to deliver today. One apparently comes from the “Man In Black” himself…

…that very “insightful message” aside, the other message is definitely one to note–the movie is officially done filming. To be clear, there are likely many special effects that still need to be done, but those will be done well before the film’s arrival in theaters. It may be a good thing that the film saw a bit of a delay, preventing a likely “mad dash” to the end given its original July release date.

But wait, there’s more! The Rock also posted on Twitter today an image of him in a key moment from the reshoots:

We’re not sure if the “surprise” was the wrapping announcement as this tweet came before the previous one, but either way, things are looking great for Black Adam. Many fans are no doubt excited for the trailer coming tomorrow.

This film is one many are hoping puts the DCEU as a whole back on the “right path” in terms of both quality films and the box office reception they can surely achieve.

