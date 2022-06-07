Black Adam Movie Officially Wraps, Star Delivers Message

DC Comics properties have a lot going on, and not all of it is good. However, some things can be held in high esteem and high hopes, and one of those diamonds in the rough is the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The man himself has been trying to get this movie made for a long time, and it’s now set for an October release. Recently, he’s been sharing a lot of information about the movie’s reshoots, including providing videos from the set. As you can see below, he had a dual set of messages to deliver today. One apparently comes from the “Man In Black” himself…

A parting message from The Man In Black himself, #BlackAdam⚡️



The finishing touches are complete.

That’s a wrap 🎬



World premiere trailer drops TOMORROW!



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change..



..and who says Black Adam doesn’t have a sense of humor 💀😈 pic.twitter.com/6w0rg2uAd4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

…that very “insightful message” aside, the other message is definitely one to note–the movie is officially done filming. To be clear, there are likely many special effects that still need to be done, but those will be done well before the film’s arrival in theaters. It may be a good thing that the film saw a bit of a delay, preventing a likely “mad dash” to the end given its original July release date.

But wait, there’s more! The Rock also posted on Twitter today an image of him in a key moment from the reshoots:

In ONE DAY.

World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️

*cool set shot of the man in black, moments before he unleashes 5,000 years of hell*

I have a little surprise for you guys later today… pic.twitter.com/a29FZyli9H — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

We’re not sure if the “surprise” was the wrapping announcement as this tweet came before the previous one, but either way, things are looking great for Black Adam. Many fans are no doubt excited for the trailer coming tomorrow.

This film is one many are hoping puts the DCEU as a whole back on the “right path” in terms of both quality films and the box office reception they can surely achieve.

