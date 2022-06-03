New Developer Update Reveals New Final Fantasy XVI Characters

Fans of Final Fantasy were treated to a brand new gameplay trailer and a release date for Final Fantasy XVI during yesterday’s State of Play event and now Square Enix has released further information on the highly-anticipated action RPG.

In a new development blog shared over on the Square Enix website, some new game screenshots have been unveiled alongside the reveal of two of Final Fantasy XVI’s new characters.

The update introduces players to Hugo Kupka and Benedikta Harman, the former an all-powerful Permanent Economic Adviser and the latter a “ruthless and cold-hearted” Warden of the Wind. Additionally, the post shares some gorgeous new environmental artwork captured from within the game’s realm of Valisthea.

Image: Square Enix

For an in-depth look at what’s coming up in Final Fantasy XVI, you can check out the newly-revealed gameplay trailer right here.

The gameplay-focused trailer, dubbed “Dominance”, was revealed only yesterday and now both the game’s Director and Producer have provided their thoughts on what players can expect from Final Fantasy XVI when it’s ready to launch.

The latest trailer gives players a clearer picture of what actual gameplay will entail. Namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game’s many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action. The team, under direction of Hiroshi Takai, has entered the final leg of development and is focusing on polish as they continue their march toward launch. With the power of the PlayStation5 console behind us, we’re looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster. So, buckle up. The wait is almost over. Naoki Yoshida, Producer, Final Fantasy XVI

The game’s Director, Hiroshi Takai, confirms that the game is actually completed in terms of being fully playable, although the work will now focus on polishing and tightening up different areas of the game in order to optimise it for release.

In our latest trailer, we’ve introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players. As for development progress, I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push. Until then, please stay tuned. We’ll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update! Hiroshi Takai, Director, Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2023.

Source