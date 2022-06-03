New Weapons And Dangers In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Newly announced PSVR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will introduce a range of major new dangers and weapons into the game’s experience, it has been revealed. In a new developer update post shared over on the official PlayStation blog, Skydance Interactive’s Marketing Specialist Alexander Eden has shared some further insights into the upcoming game, which was just revealed at the most recent Sony State of Play event yesterday.

The title, which features as the action-packed sequel to the much-loved The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR game, promises to serve as a direct follow-up to the first game and will bring a whole new story campaign for players to explore. Retribution will also introduce a host of new content in the forms of maps, challenges and a range of different tools and weapons for players to pack into their arsenal.

The update promises to reveal even more surprises from Chapter 2: Retribution as the year goes on, but for now, it’s provided us with a first look at some of the game’s weapons and dangers in particular. It appears that stealth gameplay will need to form a core part of your strategy as you try to avoid the titular walking dead in this game. As if having to deal with the hordes of undead wasn’t bad enough, Retribution also introduces a new threat in the form of the sinister-sounding Axeman, described as “a mysterious post-apocalyptic slasher with goals to take you down,” which doesn’t at all sound terrifying for someone trying to survive the horrors of a zombie-infested world. Nope, not at all.

Luckily, it seems that Retribution will allow players to get their hands on a wide variety of weaponry to help them survive the New Orleans nightmare they’ll find themselves in. Players will be able to slice up the hordes with a chainsaw or make use of a number of attachable silencers for the different guns they’ll find on their travels, to enhance stealth mode manoeuvres, of course.

It all looks creepy and excellent and frankly, PSVR players look set to be in for a real treat when the game launches later this year. It’s also planned to release for PSVR2 at some point in 2023. You can check out the full details on all things The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution over at the official PlayStation Blog.

