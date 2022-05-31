Evercade EXP – Retro Gaming Console Announced

The retro gaming console, Evercade EXP has officially been revealed in a new trailer. The retro gaming machine features “a high resolution IPS screen, built-in Wi-Fi, and a dedicated TATE mode – perfect for use with vertical-orientation games.” Additionally, “The console will come with IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection included in the box, and more bonus content will be available, only on Evercade EXP. More information to be announced in September 2022.” Check out the trailer below!

According to the company behind the new console, Blaze Entertainment, “The Evercade EXP brings full support for the Evercade Physical cartridge ecosystem with over 300 games available. From Atari to Arcade, 8-bit to 32-bit, pixels to 3D, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Evercade EXP also offers bonus content.” The pricing will be from $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99 and will be available in Winter 2022.

Evercade EXP Tech Specs:

4.3” IPS Screen (800×480)

Bonus content (TBA Sep 2022)

TATE Mode for vertical screen orientation.

1.5Ghz Processor

4GB Built-in Memory

Stereo Speakers

USB-C Charging Port (cable included)

Built in WiFi for easy updates

3.5mm Headphone Jack.

720p Mini HDMI Output for TV (cable not included)

3000mA battery for 4-5 hours gaming

192.7 mm ( 7.76″) x 78.5 mm ( 3.1″) x 20.7mm ( 0.8″)

Blaze entertainment hopes “Evercade brings physical games back to your home. Boxes with printed manuals, the way they used to be. Physical cartridges with games included ready to insert and play – the way you want them to be. EXP Includes IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection.”

