Pokémon Unite Update Introduces “Catch ‘Em” Battles

Pokémon Unite is introducing a totally new battle style called Catch ‘Em battles. According to developers, “Since the inception of the Pokémon series, battling has been one of its core elements—and Pokémon UNITE puts it front and center. Now, the game is introducing yet another classic feature—catching Pokémon—with new limited-time Catch ’Em battles. Until June 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, players can participate in Catch ’Em battles to catch and play as wild Pokémon.”
Catch ’Em battles will allow players to catch wild Pokémon which “will appear across the map at different times. Look for Electrode, Tauros, Ludicolo, Avalugg, Araquanid, and Drednaw, along with the Legendary Pokémon Zapdos, Articuno, and Regigigas. When you defeat one of these wild Pokémon, you’ll catch it, and an icon representing that Pokémon will replace your battle item icon. You’ll have limited time to activate this icon, but when you do, you’ll play as that wild Pokémon.”
The new battle mode will “take place in a slightly modified version of Mer Stadium. The basic rules are the same as a 4-on-4 quick battle, but the shield and HP recovery effects of your team’s forward goal zones will be increased. Also, after one of your forward goal zones is destroyed, a superjump springboard will appear at your team’s base. You can also earn extra points by helping your teammates defeat wild Pokémon.”
Check out the patch notes for the Pokémon Unite update below!
Pokémon Unite Update 1.5.1.6 Patch Notes
DETAILS
Crustle: X-Scissor
- Cooldown reduced.
Blastoise: Rapid Spin
- Effects on the user weakened.
Blastoise: Hydro Pump
- Cooldown reduced.
Blastoise: Unite Move: Hydro Typhoon
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Greninja: Surf
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Greninja: Smokescreen
- Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger.
Lucario: Extreme Speed+
- Move Downgrade
Lucario: Power-Up Punch
- Fixed bug(s) that affected the following:
- Damage
Hoopa: Hyperspace Fury
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Hoopa: Psybeam
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Hoopa: Unite Move: Rings Unbound
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cinderace: Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cinderace: Pyro Ball+
- Effects on the user strengthened.
Cinderace: Feint
- This move’s movement speed increase has been strengthened.
Azumarill: Aqua
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Azumarill: Play Rough
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Azumarill
- Stat Increase
Gardevoir
- Level at which Pokémon evolves changed to 8.
Gardevoir: Confusion
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gardevoir: Psyshock
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Tsareena
- The following stats have been increased:
- Attack
Slowbro: Scald
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- This move’s movement speed decrease has been strengthened.
- This move’s Attack decrease has been strengthened.
Slowbro: Unite Move: Slowbeam
- Unite Move charge rate increased.
Venusaur: Solar Beam
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Blissey: Egg Bomb
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Cooldown reduced.
Blissey: Soft-Boiled
- Cooldown reduced.
Aegislash: Sacred Sword
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dragonite
- The following stats have been increased: Attack
Mr. Mime: Unite Move: Showtime!
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon increased.
Sylveon: Mystical Fire
- Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger.
Exp. Share
- Effect strengthened.