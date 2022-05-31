Pokémon Unite Update Introduces “Catch ‘Em” Battles

Pokémon Unite is introducing a totally new battle style called Catch ‘Em battles. According to developers, “Since the inception of the Pokémon series, battling has been one of its core elements—and Pokémon UNITE puts it front and center. Now, the game is introducing yet another classic feature—catching Pokémon—with new limited-time Catch ’Em battles. Until June 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, players can participate in Catch ’Em battles to catch and play as wild Pokémon.”

Catch ’Em battles will allow players to catch wild Pokémon which “will appear across the map at different times. Look for Electrode, Tauros, Ludicolo, Avalugg, Araquanid, and Drednaw, along with the Legendary Pokémon Zapdos, Articuno, and Regigigas. When you defeat one of these wild Pokémon, you’ll catch it, and an icon representing that Pokémon will replace your battle item icon. You’ll have limited time to activate this icon, but when you do, you’ll play as that wild Pokémon.”

The new battle mode will “take place in a slightly modified version of Mer Stadium. The basic rules are the same as a 4-on-4 quick battle, but the shield and HP recovery effects of your team’s forward goal zones will be increased. Also, after one of your forward goal zones is destroyed, a superjump springboard will appear at your team’s base. You can also earn extra points by helping your teammates defeat wild Pokémon.”

Check out the patch notes for the Pokémon Unite update below!

Pokémon Unite Update 1.5.1.6 Patch Notes

DETAILS

Crustle: X-Scissor

Cooldown reduced.

Blastoise: Rapid Spin

Effects on the user weakened.

Blastoise: Hydro Pump

Cooldown reduced.

Blastoise: Unite Move: Hydro Typhoon

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Greninja: Surf

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Greninja: Smokescreen

Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger.

Lucario: Extreme Speed+

Move Downgrade

Lucario: Power-Up Punch

Fixed bug(s) that affected the following:

Damage

Hoopa: Hyperspace Fury

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Hoopa: Psybeam

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Hoopa: Unite Move: Rings Unbound

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cinderace: Blaze Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cinderace: Pyro Ball+

Effects on the user strengthened.

Cinderace: Feint

This move’s movement speed increase has been strengthened.

Azumarill: Aqua

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Azumarill: Play Rough

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Azumarill

Stat Increase

Gardevoir

Level at which Pokémon evolves changed to 8.

Gardevoir: Confusion

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gardevoir: Psyshock

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Tsareena

The following stats have been increased:

Attack

Slowbro: Scald

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

This move’s movement speed decrease has been strengthened.

This move’s Attack decrease has been strengthened.

Slowbro: Unite Move: Slowbeam

Unite Move charge rate increased.

Venusaur: Solar Beam

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Blissey: Egg Bomb

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Cooldown reduced.

Blissey: Soft-Boiled

Cooldown reduced.

Aegislash: Sacred Sword

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dragonite

The following stats have been increased: Attack

Mr. Mime: Unite Move: Showtime!

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon increased.

Sylveon: Mystical Fire

Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger.

Exp. Share

Effect strengthened.

