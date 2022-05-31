Xbox Gets A Custom Stranger Things Themed Console

In celebration of the upcoming Season 4 of Stranger Things, Microsoft has unveiled an Xbox Series S with a spooky Upside-down theme to it. The console is made to look like a cassette player which has been discarded in the Upside-down.

This special edition console has the cassette player buttons beneath the fan grill, a Stranger Things logo on the top, and a “Hellfire Club” sticker slap bang over the translucent cassette cover. Both the console and the controller are worming in corrupted tendrils, adding to the corrupted aesthetic.

Each console will also be safely “stored” in a Hazmat container, to prevent any dangers from occurring in our world. Want to get your hands on one? Easy! Microsoft will be doing a give-away of this special edition console via Twitter in the coming weeks, so make sure that you give them a follow and keep your eye on their socials.

The first Volume of Stranger Things dropped last week Friday, if you haven’t seen it already, here’s a firsthand glimpse at what you can expect:

