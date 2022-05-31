WW2 Rebuilder To Get A Recreated Part Of Hamburg; Playtests Are Open

Hamburg, the beautiful Hanseatic city of Northern Germany was torn to shreds during the raids of the 1940s. While the damage was severe not all of the city was destroyed, the Rathaus, the U3, and the Speicherstadt were left damaged but mostly still intact.

Madnetic Games have taken on the task of researching the extensivity of the damage to Hamburg during the 1940s raids and applied it to a 3D environment.

In this video down below, you can see a teaser of destroyed Hamburg and how players can rebuild it.

The selection of buildings, street lamps, archways, and benches are meticulously detailed and full of variety. There are also tons of machinery and heavy equipment that will assist you in rebuilding. In some sense, you’ll be playing the sims but in the 1940s and from a first-person perspective. Here’s what the developers had to say about what you can expect:

“A truce does not mean an immediate return to normal life. The Second World War left its mark on the cities of Europe, and the new kind heroes had to lift them from the ruins – the ordinary citizens joined their efforts to rebuild demolished houses, streets and factories, ensuring a better future for their nations.”

The Demo is currently out now, but the full game will be released sometime in July. Those who want to get an early peek of Hamburg can sign up to join in the playtests.