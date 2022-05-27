Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Ubisoft’s rumored yet unconfirmed next entry in the popular series. The rumors of Infinity being the next title began in 2021 when the game’s title was leaked. It isn’t clear if Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the official title, but that is the name being used by Ubisoft while it is in development. According to multiple reports, Infinity will bring multiple Assassin’s Creed titles together so players can enjoy various franchise entries all in one place. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live-service title, although that’s not confirmed yet. Naturally, with such a significant departure from previous games, fans have many questions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Such as, will Assassin’s Creed Infinity have multiplayer?

Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity Have Multiplayer?

Ubisoft first introduced multiplayer to the Assassin’s Creed franchise in 2010’s Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. The multiplayer mode had a dedicated following, but it never reached the heights of other multiplayer titles of the time. As such, Ubisoft discarded Assassin’s Creed multiplayer in recent years. In fact, there hasn’t been a multiplayer Assassin’s Creed game since Unity in 2014. Although the live service direction that Infinity appears to be heading in could change things, it’s unlikely that Ubisoft will be bringing multiplayer back to the series.