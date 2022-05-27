Ewan McGregor Recounts When Darth Vader Arrived On Set With Him

There are a lot of things going on in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that’ll get a lot of fans attention. And not the least of which is the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, and seeing him in one of the few places in Star Wars history where we don’t know his story. But there’s another big return that fans are going to look forward to, Obi-Wan seeing Darth Vader.

During Star Wars Celebration, Ewan McGregor talked about what it was like to see his long-time co-star on the prequel films Hayden Christensen, arrive on set as Darth Vader:

“It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he’s really a special guy, he’s a beautiful man,” McGregor shared. “He’s loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there’s so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It’s pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around and then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, ‘I’ve never seen so many people on set. What’s going on?’ And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you’re like, ‘Of course. Everyone’s here to see Vader.’ It was really nice, it’s nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I’ve never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable.”

That’s pretty cool to hear, as many are indeed excited to see Hayden back in Star Wars and both he and Ewan shared many scenes in the upcoming limited series, including a lightsaber battle that EVERYONE is hyped for.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney+ tomorrow!

Source: ComicBook.com