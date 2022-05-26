New PlayStation DataBase Listing Leaks Release Date for Stray

Stray, developed by Blue Twelve Studios, has received a new unofficial release date thanks to a PlayStation database listing. The unofficial release date comes from the PlayStation Database listing, which revealed the indie eccentric title is scheduled to release on July 19.

Check out the tweet down below:

🚨 According To Playstation Database , Stray Coming July 19th 2022 , 8 AM PT



🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !



🟧 #Stray pic.twitter.com/5NNQW6dAkf — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 26, 2022

According to the unofficial release date, Stray is set for release on July 19, 2022. Now, nothing has been confirmed with this date, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt, perhaps it can be a placeholder. Stray puts players in control of a cat in space, where the oddities of the two make perfect sense. In a dystopian city taken over by robots and machines, players are given one task and that is to help fellow feline friends escape. If you want to learn more about this title, be sure to check out the game’s producer, Swann talks more about gameplay features and plot details in an interactive gameplay walkthrough video.

“Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city.”

Stray was originally set to release in early 2022 but since then received a delay to a summer 2022 window. The news came from a tweet posted on the official PlayStation account, where a number of indie titles were showcased with new release dates.

As of right now, the tentative release date for Stray is rumored to be July 19, 2022. If we get confirmation whether or not this date is true, readers can be sure to find out the latest release date right here at Gameranx.

