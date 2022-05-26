‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Developers Share First Look at The Slaughterhouse Playable Map

Guns Media has kept their promise and has officially revealed the long-awaited slaughterhouse map for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Video game.

Check out the official reveal down below:

Last but not least, we have The Slaughterhouse.



This map trades the fields of your average farmhouse and debris littering a gas station backlot in favor of the claustrophobic pens and processing buildings.



Stay tuned for more over on The Hub. pic.twitter.com/hIQ7Mvr8bZ — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) May 26, 2022

Revealed first on Twitter, the developers released a map overview of what fans can expect when it comes to the latest map reveal. It is described to be ”trades the fields of your average farmhouse and debris littering a gas station backlot in favor of the claustrophobic pens and processing buildings.” It seems as though survivors will have to act accordingly given the tight corridors and spatial environments in order to survive the menacing Leatherface. Sure looks like loads of fun.

Guns Media has been on a roll this week consistently revealing new maps for the upcoming horror title. Early this week, fans were met with the iconic sawyer house and the gas station map. Today, the slaughterhouse map joins the list of playable maps in the upcoming asymmetrical horror title, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Video Game. The developer details in the tweet to “Stay tuned for more over on The Hub.”

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game is the latest in a long line of asymmetrical horror games. The success of Dead by Daylight bred a whole host of games for the genre. The upcoming multiplayer online game will also take notes from the earlier released Friday the 13th game and create a survivor vs. murderer scenario. Asymmetrical horror games typically have one player take on the role of the murderer who must capture the other players. The surviving players must work together to either bring down the killer or die trying.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2021, and for the most part, the developers went quiet. We have received some side-by-side shots of the game and the movie, which developer Gun Media managed to nail near identically. We are paying close attention to Gun Media as this will be their third horror-based multiplayer game, following up Predator.

No release date has been set for the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, but expect it to launch on PS5, Xbox One Series X, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer game? Let us know in the comments below!

