Christian Bale’s Thor 4 Villain Compared to Voldemort

There are some comparisons popping up regarding Christian Bale’s Thor 4 villain and the dark wizard, Lord Voldemort – people love making comparisons for the sake of it sometimes. The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped this week, and it gave us the first look at Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and his pearly white skin, which you could say looks like Voldemort a little bit.

This is the next installment in Phase 4 of the MCU, and it is already causing quite a stir among fans who are bubbling with excitement for this one. Taika Watiti’s film will be released on July 9th, so make sure you have access to a cinema for this one.

The recent trailer revealed a lot more details about the film compared to the very first trailer did, and one of those details was regarding Christian Bale’s Thor 4 villain. What we know is that Gorr the God Butcher is hellbent on seeking revenge against the gods after he suffered a personal unknown tragedy, something we won’t find out until the film is released.

What the character design has been doing though, is sparking discussions between fans around the world (mainly on Twitter), about the striking resemblance Christian Bale’s Thor 4 villain has with Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes. You can see some of these tweets below.

First look at Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. pic.twitter.com/KMEkSqK3yB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2022

Gorr the God Butcher over here making Voldemort look like a muppet baby https://t.co/g6PvgkS1MG — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 24, 2022

Gorr’s character design is somewhat questionable, but the villain’s appearance in Marvel comics would be quite hard to represent in live-action form. But aside from these Voldemort comparisons (and they do look somewhat similar after looking back a couple more times), it should be interesting to see how the almighty symbiote lord will approach his fight with Thor – it’s going to be pretty epic, that’s for sure.

And finally, the casting of Christian Bale has also created some excitement in the industry, the former Dark Knight is now a prominent Marvel villain, who’d have thought that – he was right, you do live long enough to see yourself become the villain… I’ll get my coat. Let’s hope the costume and makeup don’t overshadow Bale’s terrific ability to perform.

