Dino Crisis Spotted on Hong Kong PS Plus Classics Page

On June 13, American users will finally be able to sign up for the new and improved PlayStation Plus. While each tier offers something special, the Premium level is offering a pretty big carrot for those feeling nostalgic–access to a number of original PlayStation titles. Those in Asia already have access to the service, and one user has noticed something promising on the PS Plus Classics page.

Regina, the main character from both Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2, has appeared on the Hong Kong PSN store. While neither of these games have been announced for the service quite yet, the future is looking bright for fans of the long-dormant Capcom series.

I logged onto the Hong Kong store and can confirm this is real.



However Dino Crisis isn't available to download or purchase…..yet. https://t.co/rzpFRmdpa9 pic.twitter.com/GPyqpIrV5X — Windy Corner TV – Robert (@windycornertv) May 25, 2022

PS1 games currently listed for the service include Tekken 2, Ape Escape, and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee.

The new three-tiered PlayStation Plus service launched in Asia on May 23. It will roll out in Japan on June 1, the Americas on June 13, and Europe on June 22.

The current PlayStation Plus subscription has been renamed ‘PlayStation Plus Essential’and will remain at the same price of $9.99 a month. PlayStation Plus Extra gives gamers access to “up to 400” PlayStation exclusive and third-party titles as well as the original PlayStation Plus benefits for the same $14.99 price point. PlayStation Plus Premium adds in over 300 more games from previous generations of PlayStation as a mixture of streaming and downloadable titles for $17.99 a month. Premium will also include game trials.

During March’s State of Play, fans were given a first look at Exoprimal. While not a Dino Crisis sequel, the Capcom title looks incredibly similar and is being worked on by Dino Crisis co-designer Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Capcom’s Dino Crisis series began with the original Dino Crisis game released in 1999 for the PlayStation. It was followed by a sequel in 2000. Dino Crisis 3 was released in 2003 for the Xbox. A PlayStation 2 release was planned, but this was scrapped early in the game’s development. While the first two titles were very well-recieved by fans, the third game was universally panned.

