Final Fantasy IX Animated Series to be Shown This Week

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise, and news hasn’t been scarce. More information regarding future Final Fantasy VII projects will be coming next month, a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI is on the way, and Square Enix has promised other surprises coming down the pipeline. While many have speculated that the 2000 title Final Fantasy IX would be getting a game remake, the validity of that claim remains unknown. What we do know, however, is that the popular entry is getting an animated adaptation. Announced last summer, it looks like fans may be treated to a first look at the Cyber Group Studios production sometime this week.

The Las Vegas Licensing Expo, set to take place from May 24 until May 26, will be the setting for the long-anticipated reveal. This information comes from an interview from Animation Magazine with Bruno Danzel d’Aumont, the Vice President of International Licensing and Marketing at Cyber Group Studios. The studio is working on the series alongside Square Enix. While it’s unclear how much will be revealed at the event, fans are excited to hear any new information regarding the adaptation, as nothing has been shown to date.

“It will be a great opportunity to share our upcoming plans with our licensees, agents, and new partners,” said Danzel d’Aumont in the interview. “Additionally, our most recently developed shows – Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! and Final Fantasy 9 – will be presented for the first time. These four new series have a strong licensing appeal for different age targets.”

Final Fantasy IX was first released for the PlayStation in July 2000. A commercial success, the title was re-released in 2010 on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3 and the PSP, with PlayStation Vita support coming in 2012. An enhanced port came to PC in 2016, to PlayStation 4 in 2017, and to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in 2019.

Source