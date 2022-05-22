Variable Refresh Rate Support for PlayStation 5 Users Added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A recent update for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has added variable refresh rate support for the game for PlayStation 5 users, which is great news for players of the game as they can be confident that they will have the best frame rate possible at any given time.

The update comes just after the announcement of the Gearbox game’s second DLC release, Glutton’s Gamble, which is due to launch on March 25, 2022.

“You can test your mettle with this challenging, re-playable gauntlet while Vesper shares the self-contained story of Imelda’s origins,”

On top of the variable refresh rate support, developers have added a slew of updates to the game inlcuding the addition of special vending machines to the Loot Room at the end of the Chaos Chamber, various class adjustments and many bug fixes.

Added special Vending Machines to the Loot Room at the end of the Chaos Chamber ; each machine has a Legendary of the week for sale that will change every Thursday by 9:00 AM PT.

Mission reward gear is now more likely to show up in standard vending machines

Throwable Hole can now drop with enchantments and can be enchanted at the Re-Roller

Many Mission rewards can now drop as enchanted and can be enchanted at the Re-Roller

The Mushroom Healer has completed their mushroom trials and has been found worthy of a name: Mike, which is an okay name for a mushroom

Fixed various reported rare crashes, including those related to:

Occasional crash that would occur when switching between display modes

Tabbing after searching for a SHiFT friend

Quitting to desktop after Character Creation

Using the “Randomize Character” button in the Character Creator multiple times quickly

Switching to the Mail menu from the Social menu

[Console Only] Quickly switching between Control Menu tabs in split-screen

[Xbox Only] Activation timeouts

This is just a small scale of what has been imrpoved upon and updated in the most recent of updates and hotfixs. You can read the full list on the official Wonderlands website here.

