Legends of Tomorrow Star Teases The Plot Of Season 8

It’s been a hard time for fans of DC Comics live-action properties as of late. The CW axed three of their shows, the Warner Bros Discovery merger hasn’t given any new clues as to whether the SnyderVerse will be reborn or whether the Ayer Cut will be released, and some fans are literally livid that the three CW shows that did get the axe, like Legends of Tomorrow, weren’t even given a proper sendoff like other shows that got canceled in the Arrowverse like Black Lightning and Supergirl.

But that doesn’t mean that there weren’t plans for a potential final season. At Motor City Comic Con, the actress behind lead character Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), talked about what she heard from the team behind the scenes about the plot for Season 8:

“Um… we were gonna be in jail,” Lotz explained. “So, basically we’d kind of… [be] learning how to be responsible… Time Masters, so to say, or you know, time travelers, so like a retraining. So they were gonna have us in jail, with a bunch of young cadets and stuff, and then we’re the old-school ones, like ‘We know how to do all of this!'”

Naturally, things would go wrong and the Legends would have to fix things their style. And also from Season 7, there was the Booster Gold and the pregnancy storyline…

“And then we have the whole Booster Gold storyline which I thought was gonna be so fun… but that’s kind of all I know about that,” she said. “And then of course, yeah, Ava and Sara’s kid.”

So as you can see, there was a LOT that needed to be wrapped up, and the CW didn’t allow it to get finished, so fans are furious.

The fans have also been doing a movement to try and get that rectified with a #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow campaign. Could it work? We’ll find out.

Source: CBR