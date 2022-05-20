Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Adds Second DLC, Glutton’s Gamble

In April, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands recieved its first DLC, a dungeon run called Coiled Captors. The first part of four to be included in the Mirrors of Mystery campaign, players were less than impressed with the incredibly short addition, with many claiming that the price didn’t match the quality of the content.

The next DLC for the game, Glutton’s Gamble, is out now, and the trailer is promising.

In the new DLC, players will meet Imelda the Sand Witch. Each week, the insatiable magician will ask players to take on challenges to gather ingredients.

“You can test your mettle with this challenging, re-playable gauntlet while Vesper shares the self-contained story of Imelda’s origins,” the game’s description reads. Players will find a more difficult version of a dungeon located in the Dreamveil Overlook has been introduced, with enemies at level 13 or above.

“Tread carefully, because dying within a Mirror of Mystery will kick you out of the looking glass; you’ll have to start over if you want to show Imelda who’s boss,” Gearbox said.

As expected, the final boss in Glutton’s Gamble is Imelda herself. She will become more and more deadly as the weeks progress–for the next three weeks, she will brew herself a potion making her even more dangerous. Defeating her in a more powerful form will net players better rewards.

“With each progressively tougher form, new Legendary gear will be added to the loot table, giving you good reason to return for some rematches. Those new items are in addition to the wide array of fresh cosmetic items you can collect, whether as random drops from enemies within the Mirrors of Mystery or when spinning Vesper’s Wheel of Fate using the Lost Souls you’ve collected during your mirror-dimension battles,” Gearbox explained.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has wowed fans by adding magic and dual-wielding abilities to the Borderlands universe, allowing players to combine spells with a massive arsenal. Players can choose from six classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden. The dev team focused heavily on making the title feel like a tabletop game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released on March 25, 2022 for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be coming to Steam at some point in the future, though the date for this remains unspecified.

Source