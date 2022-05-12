Dune Next-Gen Game Hiring For Staff

It has been announced by the developers behind the rumored Dune next-gen open-world game that they are currently looking for staff to jump on board and join this illustrious team in creating a potentially breath-taking game.

Funcom (who are now owned by Tencent after a takeover) is the team behind the rumored game, you might know them as the creators of Casper for the SNES, and the popular survival game Conan Exiles. This Dune next-gen game is supposed to be inspired by the latter because it is a survival game set on a barren wasteland, so it does have a tough act to follow.

Funcom posted on their official website they were looking to recruit staff to work on the game, with a statement saying, “Since the 90s, Funcom has honed its craft by creating unforgettable experiences in captivating universes and delivering lasting success with games like Conan Exiles.” The statement went on to say, “Having built a team of experienced developers from over 30 nationalities, we now seek new voices to add to our most ambitious project yet, so on Arrakis.”

They seem to be quite excited about the possibilities this game could offer, creating an engaging game in this mysterious world that people have come to love, either through books, films, the games, or any other form of art. The official recruitment statement carried on though: “Do you want to be a part of our next-gen open-world survival game? We invite you to come to shape a world made boundless by its deep lore and enduring themes.”

The team is hiring quite a few roles, so take a look at the full listings below if you are interested in getting involved:

Live Operations

Head of Server Operations

Art

Lead Concept Artist

Lead Artist

Senior 3D Artist

Technical UI Artist

Design

World Director

Associate Game Director

Senior UX Designer

Content Designer

Level Designer

Engineering

Technical Director

Lead Gameplay Programmer

Lead UI Programmer

Tools Programmer

Senior Gameplay Programmer

Production

Lead Producer – North Carolina

Lead Producer – Lisbon

Senior Producer – Content

QA producer

Marketing

Marketing Director

Performance Marketing Manager

Community Developer

