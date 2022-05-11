Xbox Patent Would Allow Users to Turn Physical Media into Digital License

Microsoft has submitted a patent for a system that would allow for an external disc drive to “authenticate” a physical Xbox game. This authentication would then allow users to download the digital version of the game from the Xbox Series S game store.

When the Xbox Series S launched in 2020, some fans were reluctant to purchase the system due to its lack of a disc drive. This seemingly basic function meant that users would be required to purchase their games digitally; as well as undermine the system’s backwards compatibility. After all, your Xbox 360 games are meaningless if there’s no tray to put them in.

This new technology would allow users to insert their disc into an external disc drive for the purpose of authenticating ownership through the Xbox Series S game store. It’s unknown at the time if this authentication would become a permanent digital license attached to the account, or if it’s part of a plan for a new peripheral which would allow users to temporarily access games on their Series S while it’s in an external disc drive.

The reason for such a system to exist would be to ensure physical media is genuine when distributing a digital license. The process of unlocking a digital license via physical media could otherwise be a weak link, potentially allowing players to launder pirated discs into genuine digital copies if Microsoft isn’t careful.

Either way, this is good news for users who were put off by the digital-only design of the Xbox Series S. Shelves of Xbox 360 and Xbox One games will no longer sit unused, and players with these games will no longer be compelled to purchase the more expensive Xbox Series X.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first attempt to revolutionize their cloud-based services. Recently Microsoft explained their plans to provide a game streaming app for Samsung Smart TVs.

Source