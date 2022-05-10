MLB The Show 22 Summer Circuit Arrives, Compete to Win Prizes

Product Development Communications at San Diego Studio has taken to the PlayStation Blog to announce the fan-favorite Summer Circuit for MLB The Show 22.

Fans of MLB The Show should be familiar with the Summer Circuit, but for those who don’t, the upcoming competition allows users to compete to win in-game prizes. The Summer Circuit is going to start next week on May 21, and qualifying players can win up to 1,050,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs! This won’t be an easy task as there are plenty of great players out there, but if you are interested and would like to sign up for the circuit, click here!

Check out the brand new MLB The Show 22 Summer Circuit trailer down below:

Here are the details for the Summer Circuit:

Schedule:

Qualifier 1: May 21-22

Qualifier 2: May 28-29

Qualifier 3: June 4-5

Qualifier 4: June 11-12

Finals: June 18-19

Open Qualifier Prizes:

1st Place: 1,050,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

2nd Place: 600,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

3rd – 4th Place: 300,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

5th – 8th Place: 150,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

9th – 16th Place: 67,500 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

17th – 32nd Place: 24,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

33rd – 64th Place: 11,000 MLB The Show 22 Stubs

Every player who finishes the minimum number of games (6) will receive 11,000 Stubs, win or lose.

In related news, this is the first year that MLB The Show has gone cross-platform. Once an exclusive to Sony platforms, the iconic baseball simulator title has now made its way to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. Learn more about the cross-platform here!

The Summer Circuit is always a fun way to bring in both newcomers to the title as well as hardcore fans who have been grinding out their baseball specialties! MLB The Show 22 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. Are you planning on joining the Summer Circuit? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog