Diablo Immortal: New Zone & Dungeon Content Revealed

Late last month, Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal–originally planned as a mobile exclusive–would also be coming to the PC. An open beta will be available on June 2, the date the game will be coming to Android and iOS devices. Only three weeks from release day, Blizzard devs have taken to their blog to share a few new details about the game’s dungeons and zones.

The new zone, named the Realm of Damnation, is the “personal hell” of a demon lord named Skarn. Details about the area are given by Ryan Quinn, the narrative director on Diablo Immortal.

Players will first need to fight through the Forest of Misery, filled with demons who have “Failed Skarn and had their bodies fused with parts of the realm as punishment.”

The post then describes the adjacent area.

“Years ago, a group of angel sentinels discovered the Realm of Damnation while it was taking shape from hellish chaos, Cut off from the Heavens and trapped, they’ve carved out a foothold in Skarn’s home. As you leave the Forest of Misery behind, you’ll join the survivors in their besieged encampment: The Last Vestige.”

Details about Skarn are also provided, harkening back to Diablo 2‘s storyline. When the archangel Tyrael realizes that the Worldstone has been corrupted, he shatters it before it can doom all of Sanctuary to a terrible fate. The resulting disaster pulls Tyrael from his corporeal form and causes disaster to befall Arreat. Skarn was intent on using these events to his advantage, though the character has not been detailed in past Diablo lore.

“What is clear about Skarn is his abiding interest in humanity. In just a few years, he has gathered a massive cult of followers who tempt and deceive to swell their ranks among the Western Kingdoms. The power of creation is nearly at their disposal,” the post states. It looks like more cultists are going to involved.

The new dungeon, the Pit of Anguish, will introduce Zaka, which Blizzard describes as “one of the more memorable enemies.” They also tease that there’s a twist to this specific boss battle that they’re “excited to see players react to.”

Diablo Immortal will launch for Android and iOS on June 2. After backlash from fans, it is also scheduled to release in Open Beta on PC on the same date. Players can currently sign up for the Open Beta.

Blizzard has announced that the long-awaited Diablo 4 would be released sometime in 2023.

Source