Eiyuden Chronicle Rising Launch Trailer Unveiled

Developer 505 Games have released their latest title in the Eiyuden Chronicles franchise, this time it being Eiyuden Chronicles Rising! To celebrate the release of the game, the developers have released a brand new launch trailer showcasing new gameplay, new action-set pieces, and much more!

Fans of the franchise will be happy to see some new features added while keeping some fan-favorite features and building upon them. The new trailer introduced both newcomers and longtime fans to some of the new characters and what our characters will be going through this time around!

Check out the brand new Eiyuden Chronicle Rising launch trailer down below:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising combines a thrilling adventure through ancient ruins with the tale of one town’s rise from the ashes.

Drawn by lenses and other treasure in the nearby Runebarrows, our heroes learn that the town is struggling to rebuild after an earthquake and decide to help. Along the way, they’ll resolve disputes between eager adventurers and wary locals who don’t think the Barrows should be disturbed. And they’ll learn more about each other’s reasons for seeking treasure, deepening their bonds in the process.

As you will learn, these Runebarrows hide a great secret that has fateful implications for one of the characters. What begins as a simple treasure hunt turns into a dark conspiracy that will shake the world and plant seeds that carry over into the main story of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicles Rising is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One X, Xbox One Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited about the latest installment in the franchise? Let us know down in the comments below!

Source: YouTube