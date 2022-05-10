Gotham Knights Gets New Gameplay Demo

Gotham Knights is set to release later this year, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the game as a whole. Thankfully, the team behind the title have just released a 13-minute gameplay demo (see above) that showcases a LOT of things about the game, including just how differently two of the main characters play. Because this demo focuses on Nightwing and Red Hood, and the ins and outs of how you advance this game, fight bad guys, and build up your squad of bats.

For example, as one of the devs notes, Nightwing uses his acrobatic abilities and his escrima sticks to do up close and agile combat, as well as a few gadgets that helps him with a bigger impact in a pinch. Meanwhile, the Red Hood using a mix of guns (with non-lethal rounds), bombs, and even mystic magic (via his time in the Lazarus Pit)) to get around and attack people. And they reconfirmed that you can play the entire game solo by controlling one character at a time, or, you can do co-op with friends and bring the Bat-family together to stop the Court of Owls.

We also get a sense of just how grand the scope of the game is, as the title showcases you flying and driving through Gotham City to stop random crime, and have points of content scattered all throughout the city for you to do. Not just story missions to be clear, but challenge points and more.

We also got to see the Belfry, which is the home base for the Bat-family. There you can upgrade your characters, have character interactions, plot out your next mission, and more.

Watch the full gameplay demo to get a better glimpse of what Gotham Knights is going to be like when it arrives later this year.

Source: YouTube