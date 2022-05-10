Mass Effect 4 N7 Day Collectible Hints At Shepard’s Return

Mass Effect 4 was confirmed to be in development back in December 2020 at The Game Awards, and fans have been speculating about what to expect in the highly anticipated title. However, it seems like Bioware has accidentally added fuel to the fire, as a collectible N7 Day Lithograph that was recently put on sale seemingly hints at the return of the series’ protagonist, Commander Shepard.

A YouTuber by the name of MrHulthen was the individual that discovered this secret, as he spotted some interesting information in the item’s description, which read: “While Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next.”

This has since been changed to: “The threat of the Reapers might have been ended, but at great cost including Earth itself. While the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next.” It seems like this was an error or potentially an oversight from Bioware, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the iconic character returns in the upcoming game.

Commander Shepard was the star of the original Mass Effect trilogy and is considered to be one of the best aspects of the franchise. This was mostly in part to Bioware’s approach to the character’s story and growth, as the player has full control over their actions throughout each installment.

At the moment, Mass Effect 4 has very little information publicly available, so we will need to wait to find out more. EA provided an update on N7 day last year, which revealed that the game was in its early stages of development. Additionally, in March 2022, Michael Tucker, who is well known for his YouTube show, announced that he would be working with Bioware on the next entry in the series.

