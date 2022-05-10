Sword and Fairy 7 is Coming to PlayStation

Although it's been on PC for months already.

Sword and Fairy 7 is the latest in the series from Chinese developer Softstar Technology (Beijing). This action RPG will be coming to PS4 and PS5 and release globally as Sword and Fairy: Together Forever.

Until a few years ago, the Sword and Fairy franchise had remained exclusive to China or at least been released exclusively in Chinese. This changed with the release of Chinese Paladin: Sword and Fairy 6 which was made available in English on Steam.

In Sword and Fairy 7 players will follow the story in a world of three clans: the “humans”, “deities”, and “demons”. With the help of customizable skills and spirits players will join the fight against evil in a real-time battle system.

Here are the details on Sword and Fairy 7 from Steam:

“Swords and Fairy 7” is an action role-playing game developed by Softstar Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

This game starts with the story among three clans “Human”, “Deity”, and “Demon”, it brings rich story-lines as well as improves the battle system compared with its previous episodes. Third person real time action mode is being used to replace the traditional turn-based battle, more fun and excitements will be brought to the players. With the smooth combat experience, this game will come at you with a boom of the traditional oriental aesthetics. Get ready for the adventure in this beautiful oriental world. Variety of game systems, brand new battle system

Other than its previous episodes, this time, real-time fight is adopted, players can enter the battle anytime, plus the character you control can be switched anytime as you wish. Multi-skills make the battle smoother than ever

Skills can be equipped in for each character, they can be used anytime during the battle, making combats more diverse and smoother. Pet your Spirits

Those little cute spirits can be available as the story goes deeper, they will assist you for better exploration along the journey, don’t forget to feed them. Mini Game

A card game can be a better choice for you after the intense battle.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is expected to release sometime this year from Hong Kong based publisher Game Source Entertainment.

