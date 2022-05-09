Gotham Knights Getting Update Tomorrow

Mission update from the Belfry: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/n5kEqeRoV1 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 9, 2022

The state of the video games for DC Comics can be summed up in one word: delays. Because both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were announced at the first DC Fandome back in 2020, and yet, both of them have been delayed several times. Granted, that could just mean the games aren’t ready to be played yet, and thus they need the time to make it so, but hopefully, we’ll get more word on what is going on with them. On that note…

A special message on Twitter has revealed that earlier tomorrow we’re going to get a special “message from the Belfry”, aka one of the many hideouts of the Bat-Family. Red Hood and Nightwing are apparently the bringers of this message, and one can only guess what they’re going to show.

More than likely, they’re going to highlight the gameplay of Gotham Knights and show how the four main heroes (Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin) are going to be able to work together to stop the Rogues Gallery that are trying to take over Gotham. Or, they could reveal more of the Rogues that we’ll be seeing, it’s up in the air right now.

Do recall that the plot of the game is that Batman has been killed by the Court of Owls, and as a result of that, his four proteges must defend Gotham in his place. You’ll be able to pick which of the characters you play as, upgrade them however you want, tag team with friends or go it alone and do what it takes in order to save Gotham and uphold the legacy of the Bat.

Hopefully, with this new message, we’ll get a better idea of what to expect, and maybe even get a guaranteed release date, but we’ll find out soon enough.

