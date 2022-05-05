Warframe Event TennoCon Returns Digitally On July 16th

It’s been revealed that Warframe’s massive annual player event TennoCon will return this summer. The Warframe community’s celebration and conference will take place on July 16th. However, this year’s event will be held digitally, in a similar format to last year’s successful TennoCon.

Warframe developer and publisher Digital Extremes have planned an action-packed schedule of behind-the-scenes insight into product development, exclusive news and reveals, contests, in-game activities, giveaways, developer panels, and much more for this year’s TennoCon. It’ll follow in the footsteps of last year’s digitally-held celebration, which it’s been revealed over a million people took part in, both in-game and through live streams on Twitch and YouTube. This year’s celebration will also be broadcast on the popular streaming platforms on Saturday, July 16th.

“TennoCon is designed to give Warframe players a peek behind our game development curtain, while also taking a moment to celebrate the community of players that make Warframe what it is today,” said Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes. “We are in the midst of curating a jaw-dropping lineup of announcements and reveals, coupled with interactive in-game experiences that will really make TennoCon bigger and better than ever before.”

Fans of Warframe will also have the chance to take part in the TennoCon art and cosplay contest. The contest is open to all fans and players, and winning entries have a chance to have their creations featured in the TennoCon live stream broadcast. To submit an entry, participants can use the Community Art Show submission form. Additionally, the popular Dojo Showcase will return, which allows players in-game to band together in large-scale teams called Clans and create customized, decorated Dojos that serve as the Clan ‘home base’.

It’s good to see that some events are continuing to provide their communities with a digital option whilst some are returning to in-person celebrations. There’s a lot going on at this year’s TennoCon, so it’s sure to be even more compelling viewing than ever.

Warframe is available to play for free on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

