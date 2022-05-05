My Hero Academia Getting Two Specials

My Hero Academia is without a doubt one of the most popular anime/manga franchises out there in the world right now. Which is fascinating given how it almost “came out of nowhere” and astounded people with its deep characters, stories, action, and more, all while just doing “another superhero story”. The anime itself has helped propel the genre as a whole to new heights, including how well-received anime can be in theaters as all three of its films, including last years World Heroes Mission, did incredible well.

But, as for right now, fans are eagerly awaiting My Hero Academia Season 6, which is set to be one of the most action-packed seasons ever as they’re adapting the “War Arc” that will indeed have consequences and casualties for Class 1-A and the Pro-Heroes of the world at large.

That being said, apparently, the team behind the anime aren’t just making that season, they’re working on two anime specials that’ll release in theaters in Japan later this year. The first of which will be a more “lighthearted” thing as apparently Class 1-A will go and take part in a baseball game together. What could possibly go wrong there?

That one is likely to debut this Summer before Season 6 arrives in Japan. As for the second one, that is being kept more under wraps, but apparently promises to “expand the world of UA Academy” according to some, which you could take various ways. Including them focusing on Class 1-B for a bit as they had done in Season 5.

All in all, this is great for MHA fans who want to enjoy the content of this series for as long as possible. It’s unknown how many more seasons the show is going to have, so until it’s over, they’re likely to watch just about anything they put in front of them.

Source: Twitter