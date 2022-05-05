Moon Knight Director Talks Decision About MCU Crossovers

The Moon Knight series is done…for now, possibly. The six-episode season/series ended yesterday and people are talking about it for various reasons. But one of the biggest ones is that of what it connects to in the MCU as a whole. WARNING, we’re about to spoil a lot here!

…still here? Ok. Well, at the end of the season…there were no crossovers. No teases of other MCU characters or where Moon Knight himself might end up in terms of the Avengers or other hero groups. Apparently, there was a plan to have crossovers…but they nixed it:

“We had the freedom to place it whenever. I want to tell you the very first scene, there was a crossover, and the very end scene, there was a crossover,” director Mohamed Diab noted. “But as the story developed and we kept changing the scripts, we felt like, ‘We don’t need that.’ All of us. It was a collective decision. And then I kept thinking: It’s a rule. There has to be a scene at the end that connects us to the MCU.”

“I think they decided, ‘You know what, the surprise is that there isn’t, and what’s going to make this show unique is it doesn’t need anything else,'” Diab said. “The best compliment we get on the show is when people tell us, ‘This doesn’t feel like a Marvel show. It feels like a standalone show that feels more dramatic, more dark, grounded.’ I feel like we succeeded in bringing Marvel more to our corner. So, so proud and happy.”

To be clear, there are some small Easter Eggs that do connect the show to the MCU as a whole, but they aren’t on a “grand scale” if you will like we had with WandaVision, Loki, or even What If…?. But perhaps that’s for the best, especially since the future of the character is apparently up in the air.

Source: Variety