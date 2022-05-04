Genshin Impact Has Made Over $3 Billion on Mobile

Never underestimate how addicted you can become to a “free-to-play” gacha game. Since its release, Genshin Impact has become a smash hit around the world, with players applauding its spacious open world, large amount of free content to explore, and a soundtrack that seems almost too good for something that costs nothing to download. More than anything, the game has managed to pull people in with its characters, each featuring a design more satisfying than the last.

It’s the love for the game’s characters that has led Genshin Impact to huge financial success. Today, it was announced that the title has surpassed $3 billion in global lifetime player spending across Google Play and the App Store since its launch on September 28, 2020.

In Genshin Impact, players must use Wishes to obtain the character they want in their party. While Wishes can be earned through free gameplay, doing this can be incredibly slow–and as certain characters are only available during certain periods of time, players often turn to buying Wishes from the in-game store. Think of it like a more socially acceptable form of gambling.

Getting the character you want can take dozens of spins, with each spin coming out to around $3. Other items are also for sale through the in-game store, including experience boosters and crafting items.

Following its release in 2020, Genshin Impact took 171 days to generate its first $1 billion on mobile. Following the pattern since that point, the game has averaged revenue of $1 billion every six months.

As far as player spending goes, China ranks at number one, generating 30.7% of sales. Japan sits at number two at 23.7% and the United States comes in third, accounting for 19.7% of its consumer revenue.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development. The game’s next update was recently delayed following new lockdowns in Shanghai, where Genshin Impact’s developer is based.

